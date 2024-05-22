PM Modi responds to Mamaearth boss Varun Alagh’s ‘we’re from middle-class’ note: ‘Continue to inspire others’

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, along with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, hosted “Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan” on May 20 to discuss the impact of the digital revolution under Prime Minister Modi. The event brought together start-up founders, innovators, IT professionals, and others to share their experiences. Varun Alagh, co-founder of Mamearth, also attended the event and shared about his start-up journey. Mamaearth's Varun Alagh speaking at the Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan hosted by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (X/@HardeepSPuri)

“We come from middle-class families, including my wife Ghazal and me. 2016 was the year when Startup India was started, and that’s the year we quit our jobs and decided to start this company. In just seven years, we have been able to make the company public, and we have employed over 10,000 people now,” said Varun during the event.

He added that in the next five years, the focus must be on quality, creating good jobs, and conducting research.

PM Modi responded to Varun’s ‘middle-class’ note and said, “Keep up the great work and continue to inspire others with your success, Varun! Ours is a government that actively encourages Start-ups and wealth creation. We are proud of the youthful energy in every part of our nation, especially the Tier-2 and 3 cities.”

Take a look at the posts shared by PM Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here:

During the same event, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared what his father said when he initially came up with the idea to launch his start-up almost twenty years ago. He said, “When I started Zomato in 2008, my father used to say ‘tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai’ as my dad thought I could never do a start-up given our humble background.”

PM Modi shared a video of Deepinder Goyal’s speech and said, “In today’s India, one’s surname doesn’t matter. What matters is hard work. Your journey is truly inspiring, Deepinder Goyal. It motivates countless youngsters to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing the right environment for the start-ups to flourish.”