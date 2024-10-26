Harris heckled at Houston rally; gate-crashing Trump supporters escorted out as chaos breaks out

Gate-crashing MAGA supporters reportedly unleashed chaos at Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in Houston, Texas, on Friday, October 26. Hecklers once again targeted the Democratic presidential hopeful at an event that also saw Beyonce stepping out in support of Harris and officially endorsing her for president. Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during her campaign rally with singer Beyonce, in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 25, 2024. (REUTERS)

With merely over a week remaining before the 2024 election, Harris was welcomed by an exceedingly enthusiastic crowd that didn’t seem to quiet down as she continued addressing the rally-goers. As the Democratic candidate struggled to take back control at her own campaign event, she said, “I love that there is so much enthusiasm, but let’s talk about the work that we have to do, because we’ve got 11 days to see this through, and we will win.”

Protestors escorted away for disrupting the flow of Harris' Texas rally

According to The US Mirror, several Trump supporters participated in bringing down Harris’ parade during her Texas rally. The Associated Press also reported that her speech was interrupted four more times in the short span of ten minutes. Amid all that commotion, security reportedly escorted a man out of the venue by security. Meanwhile, the rousing reception grew louder by the minute as Harris’ supporters at the rally drowned out one of the protestors’ shouts. “You know what, the beauty of our campaign is we’re fighting for democracy,” she said after the heckler had been removed from the venue.

Rally-attending crowd members’ disorderly conduct followed over a week after the sitting VP was booed for not attending the annual Al Smith Dinner in New York City and breaking tradition.

Additionally, Harris’ speech was interrupted by a passionate Trump supporter last week as she was speaking at the University of Wisconsin-Las Crosse’s Recreational Eagle Centre about abortion.

The presidential candidate appeared to remain unfazed and verbally shot down her rival’s supporters. ‘Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” she said sardonically. “I think you were meant to go to the smaller one down to the street.”

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's duelling rallies in Texas

Harris wasn’t the only one holding a major campaign event in Texas for the final stretch ahead of Election Day. Hours before her rally kicked off in Houston, former President Donald Trump visited Austin and vowed to launch the country’s largest deportation efforts. Meanwhile, Harris targetted the Republican candidate while delving into her dialogue around abortion rights.

“Texas, what we’re experiencing here is a health care crisis, and Donald Trump is the architect of it,” she said. “We know freedom is not to be given. It is not to be bestowed. It is ours by right, and we are prepared to fight for it,” she continued. “We must be loud. We must organize. We must mobilize. We must energize.” Harris’ Texas rally ultimately turned out to be the largest she has held for a presidential bid, especially with Houston native Beyonce (who performed alongside Destiny's Child bandmate childhood friend Kelly Rowland) and Texas legend Willie Nelson backing her up.