Biden says Elon Musk was an ‘illegal worker’, calls Trump ‘loser’ in fiery speech

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 27, 2024 02:01 PM IST

After slamming Trump as a ‘loser candidate,’ Biden took an indirect swipe at Musk, claiming that he was an ‘illegal worker’ when he first came to the US.

Joe Biden unleashed on Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk during a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The US president tore into the Republican candidate, calling him a “loser” while claiming that the Tesla CEO was an “illegal worker” when he first began his career in the United States.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) "Get Out the Vote" kick-off event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 26, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

Biden slams Trump as ‘loser candidate’, claims Elon Musk was an ‘illegal worker’

During his fiery speech, Biden took aim at the GOP presidential nominee, arguing that he does not care about the welfare of union workers. The president even suggested should Trump win the November election, he would do away with health care and pension benefits, reported Fox News.

“Donald Trump is a loser. He’s a loser of a candidate, and he’s a loser of a man,” Biden said while addressing the crowd at a campaign rally for Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. “I’ve never been this direct,” he went on, adding, “But I tell you what, [Trump] is about making sure you push people down. He thinks the way you get ahead is to push people down.”

Biden continued to criticise Trump, claiming that we would “take away all the things we've [Democrats] done.” Asserting that the “last thing” America needs is for the former president to get reelected, he asked the crowd, “How many of you have pensions now? How many of your families have pensions?” before stating that Trump “opposes it.”

After bashing Trump, Biden shifted his focus to Musk in an indirect swipe. “Turns out the wealthiest man in the world, now [Trump’s] ally, was an illegal worker here,” he said, adding, “He [Musk] was supposed to be in school when he came on a student visa. He wasn’t in school. He was violating the law. He’s talking about all these ‘illegals’ coming our way.”

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
