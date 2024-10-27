Donald Trump being re-elected could be ‘bad news for Harry and Meghan,’ expert claims. Here's why

A royal commentator has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have to face “bad news” if Donald Trump is re-elected. The expert also said that the US visa row has left Harry "hanging by the skin of his teeth.” After a two-year visa battle, a judge ruled last month that the Duke of Sussex’s documents would not be made public. Donald Trump being re-elected could be ‘bad news for Harry and Meghan,’ expert claims (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS, photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

A conservative Washington DC think tank raised questions on why Harry was allowed into the US in 2020 even after he admitted to taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his controversial memoir, Spare. In a 13-page motion, the Heritage Foundation recently sought to reopen the case, arguing that "iron-glad guardrails" were broken and there is certain evidence that should have been reviewed in court. Ahead of the US presidential election, some are fearing that Trump, if elected, could kick Harry out of the US.

‘If Donald Trump gets back in that could be bad news for Harry and Meghan’

"This has been going on for about two years now,” royal commentator Phil Dampier told The Sun. "The Heritage Foundation, which is a think tank in Washington, has really got their teeth into this. I think they feel that Prince Harry has been treated differently from other people who've applied for visas to stay in the States.”

Dampier continued, "Basically I think they're trying to keep this going because we've got the US Election coming up in just a couple of weeks time and of course, if Donald Trump gets back in that could be bad news for Harry and Meghan, because he is very much anti-them. I think that's fairly well documented that they don't like him, and he doesn't particularly like them. I think up until now Harris very much had the protection of the of the Biden Administration.”

He added, “At the moment he's hanging on a bit by the skin of his teeth. It's the sort of thing which, if it goes the other way, it might push him back into coming back to the UK. I don't think Meghan, if she had her way, would set foot again in this country. She knows she's fairly unpopular. I think she sort of burnt too many bridges. What makes it difficult, of course, is the children. It means that Archie and Lilibet are growing up in America, not seeing, not seeing the King and not seeing their cousins. They've lost Frogmore Cottage, of course, which was their home at Windsor, and on his fleeting visits that he's been over recently Harry's been staying in hotels as opposed to royal residences, so it's difficult to know where he'd go."