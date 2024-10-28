Trump is 'mad' at Ivanka, fearing he won't win, and feels his only option is…; MAGA fans react to viral claims

We are officially just a little over a week away from the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections, where Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will face off on the battleground. With razor-thin margins according to polls and surveys, the election could swing either way. United States President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump at the White House in Washington.(AP File Photo)

However, it seems the former president is not confident he can sway the election in his favor. According to political commentator Brian Krassenstein, Trump is reportedly telling advisers that his best strategy may be to create the illusion of victory to lend credence to any future challenges he might make against the election results.

Trump thinks he might lose the elections

Donald Trump was clearly upset when his initial opponent, Joe Biden, dropped out of the presidential race amid claims of declining cognitive health. This left Trump fighting against a much younger opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to political commentator Brian Krassenstein, who shared text message screenshots from sources close to Trump’s campaign, “Trump appears to be telling his own advisers that he doesn’t think he will win this election.” The anonymous source noted that Trump is reportedly considering a strategy to create the illusion of winning, even if he isn’t. By doing this, he could strengthen his case if he later challenges the results and claims he was cheated.

Krassenstein also pointed out that a similar claim was circulating among Harris's campaign, suggesting that Biden thinks Harris might not secure a victory. He emphasized that this text message could have been sent by anyone and holds no real merit whatsoever.

However, it seems Trump is not in the mood to lose, as his ability to connect with younger audiences has skyrocketed thanks to his recent podcast appearances, including one with Joe Rogan that garnered 20 million views in just hours, breaking some of YouTube's biggest records.

Also read: Trump on Rogan breaks YouTube with record global views in just 20 hours

Trump is ‘lashing out’ on Ivanka

Ivanka and Melania Trump, the infamous daughter and wife duo of Donald Trump who were highly active during his first term in the White House, have mostly kept a low profile this season, making few appearances. According to an insider, Trump is “apparently using the B-word to describe his own daughter, Ivanka Trump, because she hasn't spent enough time campaigning for him this election cycle."

Ivanka Trump, a mother and former top advisor in her father’s cabinet, has distanced herself from political life in recent years. “She is very happy, living her best life,” a source revealed. “She has completely moved on from politics, and even though her dad is the leading Republican candidate this time, she really doesn’t care.” According to OK! Magazine, the insider added, “When he announced his candidacy, she told him she didn’t want to be involved. During the first election, she wanted to support him and be a good daughter, dedicating four years to his administration, but she’s had enough. She doesn’t want to do it anymore.”

Also read: Ex-WaPo editor reveals Jeff Bezos' ‘secret deal’ amid 2,000 canceled subscriptions over scrapped endorsement

The viral claims left MAGA fans furious as they flooded the comment section to condemn such inflammatory pieces before the elections. “Bro, I know you’re a shill for the Democrats. But this is quite a stretch for even you. Just sit back keep letting the Democrats pay your bills and start packing your bags,” one commentator wrote. “Sounds fake as fuck like you and your brother,” another added. “Your account should be banned and disinfected. You’re such a bad liar,” a third added. “Wow, do you ever talk about anything besides Trump? You need help, Brian.”