Liz Cheney breaks silence after Trump suggests she should be fired upon, likens his remark to death threat

Liz Cheney broke her silence on Donald Trump's staggering remark about her. The former representative lambasted the ex-prez for calling her a “war hawk” who should be fired upon. Taking to X, formerly Twitter on Friday, the 58-year-old denounced the GOP nominee as a “dictator.” Liz Cheney slammed Donald Trump for suggesting she should be fired up(AP )

Trump calls Liz Cheney ‘war hawk’, suggests she should be fired upon

Trump raged at one of his staunch Republican critics, Cheney, while campaigning Thursday night in Arizona. “She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK?” he said during the Glendale event, where he appeared alongside former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Let’s see how she feels about it, you know when the guns are trained on her face,” the Republican presidential candidate went on before hurtling insults like “very dumb,” “stupid person,” and “moron” at Cheney, who likened Trump's remark to a death threat.

“This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant. #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala,” Cheney shared on X along with a clip of Trump's comment.

In addition to the “war hawk” remark, Trump also aimed at Cheney's father Dick Cheney. “And I don’t blame him for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb,” he said of the former vice president.