Epstein makes shocking claim about Trump's White House team in 2017 recording

Jeffrey Epstein claimed that Donald Trump used a divide-and-conquer strategy with his staffers. The disgraced financier made the shocking claim in a 2017 tape released by Michael Wolff on his podcast, Fire and Fury Thursday. The 71-year-old journalist said that the recording took place during his conversation with the sex offender, who died by suicide in 2019, in the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a patisserie in Manhattan, reported Daily Beast. Jeffrey Epstein made shocking claim about Donald Trump in a 2017 recording( New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS, AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Epstein makes shocking claim about Trump in bombshell voice recording

Epstein told Wolff that Trump's staffers fought with “each other” while the former president “poisoned the well outside.” “He will tell ten people ‘Bannon’s a scumbag’ and ‘Priebus is not doing a good job’ and ‘Kellyanne has a big mouth’—what do you think? Jamie Dimon [CEO of JPMorgan Chase] says that you’re a problem and I shouldn’t keep you. And I spoke to [financier] Carl Icahn. And Carl thinks I need a new spokesperson,” the financier went on.

“So Kelly[anne]—even though I hired Kellyanne’s husband—Kellyanne is just too much of a wildcard. And then he tells Bannon, you know I really want to keep you but Kellyanne hates you,” Epstein added in the clip, referring to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway.

In the wake of Wolff's alleged conversations with Trump, the GOP nominee's national press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement to the outlet, slamming the controversial journalist. “Michael Wolff is a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics. He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He’s a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention,” Leavitt said.