CNN anchor speculates Donald Trump’s major blunder that can cost him 2024 mandate

Chris Wallace, speaking on CNN’s One World, argued that former US President Donald Trump’s decision to keep Nikki Haley sidelined could have severe ramifications in the general election. “It’s a big mistake,” he remarked, noting that Haley holds a substantial 20% of Republican support, especially among suburban women—voters who may play a crucial role in battleground states. Chris Wallace criticized Trump for sidelining Nikki Haley, who commands 20% support among Republicans, especially suburban women.(CNN/AP)

While Haley has openly expressed her willingness to help, Trump has reportedly not communicated with her since June. Trump’s campaign has not invited her to join the party's fundraising efforts.

Analysts speculate that Trump’s reluctance may stem from lingering tensions or his tendency to hold grudges against former opponents.

Haley condemns Biden’s ‘garbage’ comment

Haley recently condemned racist comments about Puerto Rico made at an event associated with Trump’s allies, calling out the rhetoric as alienating and damaging to voter coalitions critical for a general election win. “Yesterday I came down hard on, you know, the people around Trump that allowed the comedian on stage and allowed this masculine romance stuff that keeps happening and said ‘be careful, that’s not what women want to hear,” she said on her SiriusXM show ‘Nikki Haley Live.’

She also slammed Joe Biden, saying, “To turn around and call Trump supporters garbage, I’m like, at what point does everybody not get people are smart?”

“They just want to know what you’re going to do to make their life better. They don’t want to be called a name. This isn’t a schoolyard, like stop.”

When RNC Chair Michael Whatley was asked about Haley’s absence, he swiftly responded, “You’d have to take that up with her.”

In recent weeks, Haley has reiterated that she holds “no bad blood” with Trump, emphasizing that she is still “on the same team.” Yet, her criticisms remain pointed, as she noted her dissatisfaction with campaign PAC ads that use what she described as “misogynistic language” toward Vice President Kamala Harris.