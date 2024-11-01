Trash talk: Trump supporters wear safety vests, Megyn Kelly dresses up as garbage for Halloween

Donald Trump supporters have taken trash talk to a whole other level. In response to Joe Biden's controversial “garbage” remark, the former president rode in a MAGA garbage truck wearing a safety vest. “How do you like my garbage truck?” - the GOP nominee asked reporters on Wednesday. Inspired by his stunt, his supporters wore safety vests to Thursday's campaign rally in Nevada. Donald Trump's supporters wore safety vests to Nevada rally, Megyn Kelly proudly dressed as garbage on Halloween(X)

Trump supporters don safety vests at Nevada rally as ex-prez calls out Biden again

With the 2024 presidential election just days away, things are getting heated up as both candidates intensify their verbal attacks. Trump's Nevada campaign rally saw several of his supporters wearing safety vests, showing unity against Biden's remark. The president made the comment in response to a comedian's contentious joke, disparaging Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” at a weekend Trump rally.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his [Trump] supporters,” Biden said on a late Wednesday call. In response, the former president rode in a garbage truck bearing his campaign logo. “This truck is in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden,” Trump snarked. During Thursday's event, he again took a brutal swipe at the US president, asking the crowd, “How stupid is a man to say that?”

He went on to compare Biden's comment to Hillary Clinton's remark calling Trump supporters “deplorables” during her failed 2016 presidential run. “I think that's worse than 'deplorables,' right? How did that work out for Hillary? I think this is going to work out even worse,” he quipped.

Megyn Kelly dresses up as garbage for Halloween

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly also joined the ongoing “trash” saga, dressing up as literal garbage for Halloween. Donning a MAGA hat, the Megyn Kelly Show host wrapped herself up in a makeshift dress made out of black trash bags. “Happy Halloween Garbage People!” she proudly captioned the photo of herself posing as garbage, which she shared on X, formerly Twitter Thursday.