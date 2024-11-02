Elon Musk asks this ex-Congressman to join second Trump term to reduce…

Elon Musk on Friday continued with his self-campaign, saying that if Donald Trump wins the presidency, he wants, for instance, ex-congressman from Texas Ron Paul to work on the Department of Government Efficiency, a department Musk would like to head. “Would be great to have Ron Paul as part of the Department of Government Efficiency!” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Elon Musk proposed Ron Paul for a government efficiency role, should Trump win. (File Images)

Paul responds to Musk

Paul approved Musk’s potential role as a government efficiency commissioner, replying, “I'd be happy to talk with you about it, Elon.”

Paul, who previously sought the presidency as a Republican and a Libertarian, noted his willingness to advise Musk on economic policy, emphasizing his dedication to educating the public about government overreach.

ALSO READ| Was Elon Musk, staunch critic of open borders, once an illegal worker in US? Here's all we know

When asked if he would work with Musk to address government waste, Paul said, “Well I would ... Everybody would know what I believe and there’d be no secrets.”

“But I wouldn't want an official position, you know, because I've sort of steered away from getting too involved in the politics of it all right now.”

Musk should proceed with caution in reducing government spending

He then highlighted, “I always say young people that were in high school and college, when I was doing all the campaigning, [were] a receptive audience,” contrasting it with his lack of support from business organizations like the “Chamber of Commerce.”

Paul advised that Musk proceed with caution if tasked with reducing government spending. “You know, a position is easy to have and to hold. But the truth is, you know, what if I did get in this position and all I had to do is sign a piece of paper and the Federal Reserve was eliminated, or you cut the budget by $2 trillion … the consequence would be is total chaos and probably civil war and all that,” he remarked.

ALSO READ| US Supreme Court rejects major Republican plea just days ahead of the election

Paul stressed that the public should understand the rationale behind reducing government expenditures, especially as economic challenges grow. He sees an opportunity to guide future policies once “this thing falls apart,” arguing that certain political factions benefit from societal unrest. He said, “The cultural Marxists do it on purpose: the more chaos, the better.” So he remains as a “reluctant optimist,” heartened by the responsiveness of “a lot of people out there, a lot of young people that seem to be very receptive to what we've been talking about.”