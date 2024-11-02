US Election 2024 live updates: Trump, Harris to hold competing rallies in North Carolina

US Election 2024 live: US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves as she arrives to speak during a "When We Vote We Win" rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

US Election 2024 live: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are tiptoeing each other to hold competing rallies across the battleground states in the last week of campaigning for US presidency. The vice president and former republican president will head to North Carolina on Saturday just three days before the election. This will be the fourth day in a row when both Harris and Trump will be visiting a battleground state on the same day....Read More

"We have an opportunity in this election to turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump, who has spent full time trying to have the American people point fingers at each other," Harris said on Friday at a rally in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Trump on Friday described the election as a choice for voters on whether they want “four more years of gross incompetence and failure” or whether they want to begin “the four greatest years in the history” of the US.

Meanwhile, the US government blamed Russia for spreading a fake voting video in which a Haitian immigrant claimed to have voted multiple times. US officials said it was part of "Moscow's broader effort to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election".

Moscow on Saturday denied allegations that "Russian influence actors" were behind the fake video.

"We have noticed the statement of the U.S. intelligence services accusing our country of disseminating fabricated videos about electoral violations in the United States. We view these allegations as baseless," the Russian embassy in the United States said in a statement on Telegram.

More than 70 million Americans have already cast ballots, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida.