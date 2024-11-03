Elderly woman casts ballot in bra after being told to remove MAGA gear, JD Vance calls her ‘patriot’

An elderly woman from New Jersey ditched her top to cast her ballot. The surprising move came after a poll worker asked her to remove her pro-Trump shirt and MAGA hat. In defiance, the woman proceeded to vote in her bra. An elderly woman cast her ballot in a bra after being told to remove her MAGA gear(X, Reddit)

Elderly woman casts ballot in bra after being asked to remove pro-Trump gear

The incident unfolded on October 26, according to a since-deleted Reddit post. An elderly woman was casting her ballot early at a firehouse in Hamilton Township, east of Trenton when she was asked to remove her MAGA hat and cover her shirt with a jacket. Jill Moyer, the Mercer County Board of Elections chairperson, assured the woman that she would hold her place in line.

However, the white-haired woman was far from convinced as she wasted no time and took off her shirt. “I asked her to remove her hat and said if you want to go get a jacket from your car, I will hold your place in line, or you could go into the bathroom to turn the shirt inside out,” Moyer told NJ.com, adding, “Before I could get it all out, she took off her shirt and flung it around.”

She even flipped poll workers, yelling, “Suck my c**t,” according to a witness, who added,“I felt so bad for (the poll workers). They’re just trying to do their jobs and people are saying this god-awful stuff.” Moyer attested that the brazen woman called staffers “nasty” names, per the outlet. Moyer went on to call the cops on her but she escaped the building quickly.

“This is why I vote Trump,” the elderly woman said, according to the Reddit post, which featured a photo of her wearing silver hoops and a white bra. The incident sparked a heated debate online, with MAGA supporters clashing with Democrats. Shortly after the post went viral on X, formerly Twitter, JD Vance weighed in on the situation, praising the woman. “What a patriot,” the Ohio senator wrote.