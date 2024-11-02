Who was Peanut? Huge row erupts in US as social media star squirrel euthanised; MAGA converts tragedy into election ploy

Peanut the Squirrel, a well-known figure on social media, was put to death after being confiscated by the state of New York earlier this week, stated the Department of Environmental Conservation. P'NUT, who spent seven years living with Longo, garnered fame for his amusing antics. He was frequently spotted devouring waffles while sporting crocheted bunny ears or sporting small cowboy hats.

Fred the raccoon and Mark Longo's seven-year-old gray rescue squirrel, recognised as “P’Nut” on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, were euthanized together in order to test the animals for rabies, reported WETM, citing a statement from the agency. The DEC seized them during a raid in response to anonymous complaints regarding the living circumstances of the animals.

Department of Environmental Conservation issues statement

The fate of P'Nut and Fred was confirmed in a statement from the DEC and Chemung County Department of Health.

“On October 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies. In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanised,” the agencies stated, according to CBS News. The animals are undergoing rabies testing, and anyone who has come in contact with them has been strictly advised to consult with their doctor.

The animal sanctuary's owner, Longo, claimed to have adopted P’Nut after a car in New York crushed his mother.

Peanut's Instagram account features the squirrel donning little hats, clutching and munching waffles, jumping through a hoop, and hopping onto Longo's shoulder.

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news: on October 30th, the DEC made the devastating decision to euthanise our beloved Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon. Despite our passionate outcry for compassion, the agency chose to ignore our pleas, leaving us in deep shock and grief,” read an Instagram post featuring a video montage of the animals interacting with their happy guardians.

In a heart-breaking post, Longo mentioned that “Peanut was the best thing that ever happened to us.”

“RIP MY BEST FRIEND. Thank you for the best 7 years of my life. Thank you for bringing so much joy to us and the world. I’m sorry I failed you but thank you for everything,” Longo's said.

In April 2023, Longo and his spouse, Daniela, founded P'Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary. According to Longo, it presently shelters over 300 animals, including alpacas, goats, and horses. He claimed that he was completing the necessary paperwork to have P'NUT approved as an educational animal when Peanut was taken away.

Earlier, Longo, 34, who has posted several videos of Peanut on TikTok and Instagram, expressed his sorrow about the seizure on social media and promised to do all in his power to reunite with his cherished pet. He even launched a campaign in an attempt to get back his squirrel. In a post following the seizure of his favorite squirrel, Longo said, “Well, internet, you won,” assuming that the reports that prompted the seizure were from Internet users who didn't like him.

Maga converts P'NUT's death into election ploy

Meanwhile, several social media users expressed agony and outrage over the incident, with MAGA converting the whole incident into election ploy ahead of 5 November polls.

“Government officials seized this man’s pet squirrel and killed it,” Ian Miles Cheong wrote on X.

“Without a search warrant, the @NYSDEC entered his home, seized Peanut, and just two days later, put him down,” tweeted Prometheus (DARK MAGA), hoping that “every last one of them gets exactly the punishment they deserve.”

“I’ve remained on the fence for a while now. But if Democrats really came in and killed this guy’s squirrel of 8 YEARS… Bring me the red hat…,” a third user stated.