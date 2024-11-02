Meghan Markle' ‘shrewd’ move amid ‘fears’ Prince Harry will get manipulated into…

Meghan Markle’s recent decision to buy a home in Portugal may just be a clever way of keeping Harry’s royal ties at arm’s length, amid concerns about the royal family possibly “pulling him back into the fold.” The Duchess’s European base would reportedly allow her to stay close enough for family visits without getting too entangled. Colombia's Vice President Francia Marquez (2nd R) greets Colombia's former Education Minister Aurora Vergara (2nd L) next to Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle during a picture (AFP)

Meanwhile, royal experts are predictably speculating on Harry’s potential return to royal duties. Additionally, a former palace staffer claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to search for a home in Portugal after finding that life in the U.S. didn’t quite match their expectations.

Meghan Markle ‘concerned’ about Harry getting ‘manipulated

“Buying in Portugal is a shrewd move for Meghan,” an insider said according to Radar. She’s deeply concerned that the royal family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she’s not isolated or pushed to the sidelines.”

Now, if Harry wants to take Archie and Lilibet for a visit with King Charles, Meghan can join comfortably without feeling “trapped” in the UK. “Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa,” the source further claimed.

The Sussexes' move to the U.S. left young Archie and Lilibet with little connection to life inside palace walls, reportedly breaking the monarch’s heart as he misses seeing his two grandchildren. Royal biographer Robert Hardman according to OK magazine, suggests that a future where Harry works with the royal family isn’t out of the question, noting that "you never say never with the royals." He sees a hopeful starting point in Harry and Meghan visiting the U.K. more regularly, allowing the family to reconnect naturally over time.

The truth behind Harry and Meghan’s Portugal move

According to King Charles’ former butler, the Sussexes wanted a fresh start, leading them to invest in a luxurious property at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. This move comes amid growing speculation that the couple is trying to reconcile with their estranged royal family and moving close to them might help the bond heal after a series of turbulent allegations.

The couple reportedly spent over $4.7 million on the new home. Grant Harrold, suggests this rumored move back to Europe could be a sign that Harry and Meghan are “edging closer to the UK,” according to the Post.

Earlier in October, reports surfaced that the Duke and Duchess had acquired a beautiful property in Europe, potentially to maintain a foothold in the region. By owning property in Portugal, they join other royals like Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Harrold noted to The Post, “Their life in the US — there’s so many people that move away and move back, so I don’t think there’d be anything unusual about Harry and Meghan leaving the US for Europe.” He further added, “But maybe living in the States wasn’t what they thought it would be and that could be why they’re now supposedly edging their way back in the direction of the UK.”

With this purchase, the couple can maintain a European presence, gaining the added benefit of visa-free travel across the Schengen area through Portugal’s “Golden Visa” program.