Diddy ‘played’ Jennifer Lopez video at ‘freak off’; ex-Playboy model claims, ‘it felt creepy’

Amid mounting allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, former Playboy model Rachel Kennedy has come forward with a claim that the music mogul was playing a Jennifer Lopez music video on repeat. Kennedy alleges the incident took place during one of Combs’ infamous "Freak Off" parties in Tokyo in 2000. She further claims the encounter turned violent when a bodyguard unexpectedly entered the room and became aggressive, escalating the situation. Jennifer and Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001.

Diddy played JLo video at ‘Freak Off’

Diddy briefly dated pop star Jennifer Lopez from 1999 to 2001, a relationship that landed the popstar in trouble after police briefly detained her following an alleged club shooting involving Combs and his associates. On November 1, former model Rachel Kennedy appeared on Daily Mail’s The Trial of Diddy podcast to share her experience. During her appearance, Kennedy revealed that Combs allegedly played Lopez’s music video on a continuous loop in his hotel room while he was reportedly on the phone with Lopez.

Also read: Grand Jury witness claims there were ‘two to three’ minor A-listers at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs's ‘freak offs’

“It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching [Lopez’s] video,” she said, describing it as “a little bit creepy” and “very disrespectful,” according to The Mail.

Kennedy, along with two friends, was invited to Combs’ hotel room for a party after meeting him at Seventh Heaven, a topless club in Japan. She shared that it quickly became clear this was not the type of party they had expected. Diddy has been accused of hosting so-called “freak off” parties, reportedly involving drugs, women, and other illegal activities, where women were allegedly coerced into non-consensual acts, often through spiked drinks or similar tactics. So far, Diddy has pleaded not guilty to these accusations.

Rachel Kennedy describes what happened at Diddy's freak-off

I realized before we even walked through the front door that it was just him. I thought, “This is not a party,’" Kennedy said. "This is not the kind of party we were all expecting."

Also read: New witness in Diddy case claims to have chilling evidence of celebrity victims

Kennedy recounted that she and her friends initially found Combs friendly and decided to stay, even after noticing some wild behavior around them. "We went in. We didn’t think anything strange. He was friendly enough, so we decided, ‘OK, we’ll just hang out with him.'"

She went on to claim that she and her friend consented to sexual activity, with one friend voluntarily performing oral sex on him. However, the situation reportedly turned tense and aggressive when one of Combs' bodyguards burst in, shouting and demanding to know what was going on.

Kennedy recalled the bodyguard shouting, "That’s my girl! That’s the girl from last night! What’s going on?" as he attempted to force her and her friend out of the room. She claimed that Combs did not intervene, describing him as the "puppet master" who enabled such behaviour.

Earlier speaking to the post, the model described an experience during what she called a “party of one” with Sean “Diddy” Combs, where he had her and her friends watch music videos of his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, on repeat. She recalled feeling uneasy about being in his hotel room while he showed them these intimate clips, saying, “Oh, that’s really cool,” but the whole situation felt off. These allegations are part of a series of recent claims against Diddy, including sexual assault lawsuits and his arrest in New York City.