New witness in Diddy case claims to have chilling evidence of celebrity victims

In the controversial case of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, a new witness came forward claiming she had the information and the evidence to support the accusations against Diddy. According to the statements made outside the courthouse, a witness appeared before the federal grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday. The mogul is currently lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre while he awaits his trial scheduled for May 5, 2025. New witness in Sean Combs case claims to possess evidence supporting accusations against him, including videos and writings of his late girlfriend. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Witness claims in possession of chilling evidence

Attorney Ariel Mitchell revealed to the reporters that one of her clients who will remain unnamed testified in front of the grand jury. It was claimed that the witness had videos which contained clips of celebrities potentially being victimised by the disgraced mogul.

The new witness revealed that agents of the Department of Homeland Security first contacted her during the investigation of Diddy’s case. According to CNN, Mitchell verified that her client was subpoenaed and has the evidence required to prove that her allegations against Diddy are true. Sources close to the situation divulged that the subpoena to the witness requested all records including all the digital data stored on devices which contain videos or files related to the Diddy, as reported by Daily Express US.

Witness claims to possess Kim Porter’s writings

The witness also alleged that she has unedited writings of Kim Porter, Diddy’s late former girlfriend who is mother to four of his children. Mitchell suggested that their are plan to work with Amazon and publish the written material. However, there is no established timeline for the same. Earlier this year, a book appeared on Amazon purporting to be Porter’s memoir but was soon after removed from the e-commerce platform as the model’s children questioned its authenticity.

Mitchell and her client admitted that they were headed to a separate hearing for the potential evidence submission to the federal authorities