John Legend’s longtime manager recalls ‘terrifying’ experience at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' yacht party

John Legend’s manager is added to the list of people who attended Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ parties and encountered not-very-good experiences. The singer’s longtime manager attended the disgraced mogul’s party almost 27 years ago and recently shared her “terrifying” experience. Her account came almost one and a half months after Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He currently awaits his trial scheduled for May 5, 2025, as he continues to stay in a detention centre in Brooklyn. John Legend's manager, Ty Stiklorius, detailed a frightening encounter at a Diddy party almost 27 years ago, amidst ongoing legal troubles for Diddy.(Reuters, @stiklori/Instagram)

Also Read: Feds interview ‘all too happy to talk’ male escorts in Diddy’s freak-off investigation

John Legend’s manager’s ‘terrifying’ Diddy party experience

Ty Stiklorius wrote a piece for the New York Times recounting her experience attending a New Year’s Eve yacht party in St. Barts with her brother as a recent college graduate. The manager reminisced that she was “directed into a bedroom by a man” as she attended the party. She clarified that she was “not sure of who [the individual] was or if he had any connection to” but remembered that she was ‘nervous babbling” in response to the situation.

Stiklorius claimed to the news outlet, “To this day, I can’t remember how I managed to talk my way out of that terrifying situation. Perhaps … ‘My brother’s on this boat, and he’s probably looking for me!’ convinced him to unlock the bedroom door and let me go.” When the incident occurred, she thought about the experience “anomaly” because of “just one guy behaving badly at a drunken party” but with the latest developments have since changed her mind.

She also revealed that she got an ‘unsubtle invitation” to the hotel room of one of the senior music executives, a few years after Diddy’s party, as reported by Page Six.

Also Read: Fans go wild as Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's adorable throwback video: ‘Her talent is undeniable’

The ‘pervasive culture’ of the music industry

On the one hand, she described the music industry as “ a pervasive culture … that actively fostered sexual misconduct and exploited the lives and bodies of those hoping to make it in the business,” on the other she credited legend for helping her “find success”. The Friends at Work founder gushed, “It turns out that many artists, including John, want to be a part of a different model of business and culture.”

Diddy’s legal team are yet to make a comment on Legend’s manager’s account of one of his parties.