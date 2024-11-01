Feds interview ‘all too happy to talk’ male escorts in Diddy’s freak-off investigation

The federal prosecutors in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have interviewed the male escorts to learn more about what went on inside these freak-off parties. Federal law enforcement source revealed to the New York Post that the male escorts who had attended the freak-offs once were “all too happy to talk”. Diddy is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn and awaits his trial scheduled for May 5. Federal investigators are probing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' parties, interviewing former male escorts for details. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Male escorts describe the insides of Diddy’s freak-offs

The source told the media outlet, “We’re asking them about their recollections of the Freak Offs, what they were paid to do, and who else was involved. I’m surprised how many can recall intricate details about what happened.” Most men who participated in the freak-offs then aged 20 are out of the skin business as they are now in their 40s. However, the descriptions of the freak-offs are more or less similar to each other including the allegations of drugs being supplied at the party.

The source revealed, “They were all encouraged to take Viagra and Cialis before the parties. They were expected to perform and were told if they didn’t perform, they’d be thrown out of the party and not paid.”

Feds to identify if any minor escorts were involved

The investigation is still underway to identify if any of the male escorts present at Diddy’s freak-offs were minors or if they were forced to participate in the sexual acts with the help of drugs.

Authorities earlier alleged, “To ensure participation in Freak Offs, Combs used violence and intimidation, and leveraged his power over victims — power he obtained through obtaining and distributing narcotics to them, exploiting his financial support to them and threatening to cut off the same, and controlling their careers,” as reported by New York Post.

The federal source divulged. “We have to identify all the people in the videos. And then we can figure out how old they were at the time, and make sure that none of them were trafficked or threatened to participate. It’s a long process, but we’re making progress.