Kelly Clarkson spills she is ‘deeply in love’ with this Kelly Clarkson Show guest

Kelly Clarkson seemed a bit breathless during a recent episode of her Emmy-winning talk show, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’ On the Wednesday, Oct. 30 episode, the multi-talented host shared she is “deeply in love” with actor and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg. Kelly Clarkson appears at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The exchange started when Clarkson, 42, listened attentively to Eisenberg recounting his start in acting. The ‘American Idol’ alum became visibly engrossed as he described how his career began unexpectedly in his teenage years, saying he only ventured into acting because he “hated school” and acting “wasn't school.”

“I got to hang out with adults who weren’t kids, and I was scared of kids at the time,” he explained, and added, “It was more a therapy thing than anything else.”

Clarkson, clearly entertained and moved by Eisenberg’s candour, responded, “I am deeply in love with you.” She laughed at her own admission, adding, “Your energy right now is, I can match it, man.”

As they continued chatting, Eisenberg jokingly referred to himself as someone whose “general status is a panic attack.” Clarkson quickly jumped in, “Me too! We're running on 11,” with a wide-eyed grin.

The Kelly Clarkson Show hosts Jesse Eisenberg

Eisenberg was on the show to promote his latest film project, A Real Pain, a dramedy that sees him wearing many hats as a writer, producer, director, and star. While discussing the pressures of balancing multiple roles in the same project, Eisenberg’s humorous outlook continued to charm the audience. “Everything is daunting,” he joked, prompting Clarkson to laugh so hard she had to compose herself.

Eisenberg divulged that his “first love was musical theater,” and as soon as he said it, he quipped, “I shouldn't have said that,” which only made Clarkson laugh more.

Eisenberg has been happily married to Anna Strout since 2017, with whom he shares a young son named Banner.

Clarkson, meanwhile, has focused on her career and her children since filing for divorce from her ex, Brandon Blackstock, in 2021. Clarkson and Blackstock, who were married for eight years, co-parent their two children: daughter River and son Remington.