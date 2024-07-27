Kelly Clarkson issues apology over her reaction to Celine Dion's performance at Paris Olympics: 'I was not ready for…'

Kelly Clarkson was visibly moved to tears after Celine Dion's thrilling performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony and now she couldn't stop apologising for it to her fans. The Breakaway singer was in awe as Celine made her stunning comeback with a surprising performance at the opening ceremony. This was notably her first public appearance in the limelight after getting diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. Kelly Clarkson was overjoyed and filled with emotion following Celine Dion's surprising appearance at the 2024 Olympics.

Clarkson was overjoyed and filled with emotion following Celine Dion's appearance at the 2024 Olympics. The American singer couldn't stop herself crying as it was a crucial moment for Celine, who has been dealing with a major health crisis that has ultimately prevented her from performing.

While commentators started lauding Celine for her performance, Clarkson said, “I can't speak,” and started sobbing. She was even seen getting choked up with emotion.

“I've been inspired. I've been dancing. I was not ready for that ending. I'm so sorry you looked at me and I was like, 'Wait,” she remarked with tears streaming down her cheeks.

Speaking about what Celine has gone through, she said: “This is her purpose. I'm so sorry I'm trying to hold it together.”

She went on to say, “In my field, she is the gold winner for vocal athletes.”

Netizens in awe of Celine's Olympics performance

There were speculations that Celine might be performing in the French capital when the star was spotted on Tuesday exiting a hotel. Later, she was spotted having fun and picking up an air guitar with fans while strolling through Paris.

At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, Celine appeared on stage wearing a white dress with sparkling fringe and began singing in French with piano accompaniment. Kelly, other admirers and Celine's fans were in admiration of what the celebrity has conquered.

Reacting to Celine's stunning performance, one X user wrote: “Breathtaking! That is one strong woman!!”

“Celine Dion is a living legend,” a second user wrote.

While a third user wrote: “Yes! I wanted to cry too. If you watched her documentary and her journey,” one more reacted, saying, “Wonderful, the best part of the whole night. I also loved the athletes bringing the torch to light the flame. Very original.”