Kelly Clarkson admits to using weight loss drug after drastic transformation; 'many think it's Ozempic..'

Kelly Clarkson's recent weight loss journey has been a topic of much discussion. that occurred in a very short time, and so were the fans, who rushed to know her weight loss secret. Many even speculated that the singer might be taking some weight loss drug. In a surprising turn, Clarkson herself addressed the rumours, acknowledging the use of a weight loss medication. She emphasied, however, that it's not the popular drug Ozempic. Kelly Clarkson with her son Remy (Instagram)

Kelly Clarkson opens up about weight loss journey

The 41-year-old surprised many when she successfully shed over 41 pounds in 2023. Her remarkable weight loss journey sparked speculation, including rumors about her use of Ozempic. Addressing these rumours on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with Whoopi Goldberg, the talk show host shared her experience, admitting that she did rely on a weight loss drug prescribed by her doctor but certainly not on what people assumed.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's steamy kiss steals show at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Paris

Praising Goldberg, Clarkson said, "Every time I run into you, you look younger! You're like Benjamin Button. It's like crazy every time you walk in!" After the EGOT winner told her that its all about weight loss, citing that she “hve lost almost two people.” The 68 years old continued, "I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me." Clarkson wasted no time in sharing her own experience with weight loss after clarifying that her journey was different from what many people assumed.

Kelly Clarkson denies using Ozempic

"My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else." The Catch my Breath singer said.

Kelly Clarkson clarified that she's using a medication to help her body process sugar more effectively. She stressed this isn't the popular diabetes drug Ozempic, which works by regulating hunger hormones in the brain. “I don’t take Ozempic,” she said, referring to a prescription medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for type 2 diabetes.

Also read: BTS confirmed for Bridgerton 3, Netflix reveals orchestral lineup featuring Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas…

This is not the first time when the American Idol winner has refuted the Oozempic claims. Back in January as well, in an interview with People, The mother of two opened up about her mental health issues and the factors that caused her to change so drastically. At the time, she revealed how she spends her free time going for walks with her kids in the city. Clarkson also discussed her protein-rich diet and said she had started to listen to her doctor more.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”