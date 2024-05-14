Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's steamy kiss steals show at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Paris

While Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce undoubtedly commanded the crowd’s attention with their So High School love, two A-listers might have unknowingly given them a good competition. The pop star’s 87th Eras Tour stop in Paris saw rumoured couple Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper getting cosy and sharing a passionate kiss during the show. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's romance heats up with a passionate kiss at Taylor Swift's Paris concert while Taylor and Kelce enjoy romantic evening together.(Pic- X (Twitter))

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper make it PDA official at Swift’s tour

After splitting up with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, with whom the supermodel shares a daughter, Gigi was briefly linked with actor Leonardo DiCaprio until September 2023, when reports confirmed they were no longer dating. In October of the same year, less than a month after their separation, Gigi's romance with actor Bradley Cooper made headlines. Although official confirmation is still awaited, the couple's frequent getaway trips, cosy dining, and now the passionate kiss leave little room for doubt.

In a TikTok video posted by a Swiftie who attended the Lover singer's Paris show, the Maestro star can be seen wrapping his arms around Hadid's waist. In response, the supermodel returned the affection by cupping his face, and the duo exchanged sneaky kisses.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper make it PDA official at Swift’s tour(melissssaguilar/TikTok)

Gigi Hadid’s PDA filled Taylor Swift’s concert night

“The two kept the PDA to a minimum, sneaking a kiss every now and then, and embracing every once and a while as the two sang to Taylor’s hits,” a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight gushing over the couple’s chemistry. One of the very close pals to Swift, Hadid earlier kept trending on social media for belting out some hot and stylish moves from the VIP zone as she cheered on the Cruel Summer singer. The couple was joined by NFL star and Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce who got a special shoutout from the singer for the night. “the happy couple left the concert hand in hand and seemed very much in love,” the source adds referring Hadid and Cooper.

This isn't the first time the four of them were seen together. Previously, the celebrities went on a double date in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., which was confirmed by Kelce's mom, Donna. The outing occurred shortly after the release of Swift's album The Tortured Poet Department. Sources shared with Page Six that Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, mentioned the double date while in Las Vegas.