Barbra Streisand responds to Ozempic remark backlash, ‘I forgot…', Melissa posts a video for ‘Barbara fan clubs only’

Barbra Streisand and Melissa McCarthy found themselves at the center of a social media storm after Streisand made a comment on McCarthy's Instagram post. Her innocent comment meant to compliment her co star sparked a wave of reactions from fans and followers. Now both have responded to the unexpected controversy that left fans fuming. Melissa McCarthy has responded to Barbara Streisand's ozempic comment on her image(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

What is the Barbra Streisand and Melissa McCarthy controversy?

The controversy began when McCarthy shared photos of herself at the Center Theatre Group's annual gala, looking stunning in a mint ensemble alongside choreographer Adam Shankman. However, Streisand's comment under the post raised eyebrows, as she bluntly asked McCarthy if she had used Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication, to achieve her slimmed-down appearance.

Streisand quickly deleted the comment, but not before it caught the attention of McCarthy's followers, who expressed a range of reactions, from criticism to amusement.

What did Barbara Streisand say about the Ozempic comment backlash?

In response to the backlash, Streisand took to her Instagram Story to clarify her intentions, explaining that she simply wanted to compliment McCarthy on her appearance and had forgotten about the public glare of social media. “I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading,”

Backlash forced Barbara Streisand to issue a statement

Meanwhile, McCarthy addressed the situation with grace during an encounter with TMZ photographers, expressing her admiration for Streisand and emphasizing that there was no ill will between them. She later uploaded a heart warming video with a caption ‘for Barbara fan clubs only’.

Despite the initial frenzy, it seems that both Streisand and McCarthy have moved past the incident, reaffirming their mutual respect and admiration for each other.