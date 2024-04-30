‘Are you on Ozempic?’ Was Barbra Streisand complimenting or trolling Melissa McCarthy on Insta post? Fans not impressed

Barbra Streisand, the queen of stage and screen, found herself in a bit of a pickle after she took to Instagram to casually inquire about Melissa McCarthy's weight loss secrets. Melissa McCarthy and Adam Shankman attend the Center Theatre Group Hosts CTG The Gala 2024 at The Ahmanson Theatre on April 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, (Getty Images via AFP)

In true Barbara fashion, she didn't hold back, bluntly asking McCarthy if she'd used Ozempic to shed those extra pounds.

McCarthy, known for her wit both on and off the screen, had posted a series of photos from the Centre Theatre Group Gala, looking radiant in a pastel green ensemble alongside choreographer Adam Shankman. Her caption read:

“Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage 💃🏻💚,” she captioned the post Monday.

The “Funny Girl” star, 82, responded in the comments, “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”

Fans furious with Barbara over her misjudged comment

Of course, realizing her misstep, Streisand swiftly deleted her comment, but not before the internet had a field day. Commenters wasted no time roasting the legendary star, likening her to a "boomer aunt with wine and an iPad" and even comparing her to their own technologically challenged elderly relatives.

"Babs typing away on IG like my elderly mom telling me she text someone something, and me explaining: ‘No, mom, you wrote it on FB on your wall for all to see 😂😂,'” added another.

Barbara did get some support amid the backlash

Yet, amidst the flurry of criticism, there were defenders of Streisand's honor, suggesting that perhaps her inquiry was meant to be private and not intended for the public eye. Another said,"Ozempic admit or keep silent!! Not one celebrity has admitted to losing over the magic number of 40 pounds in every article written around the world."

Meanwhile, McCarthy remained silent on the matter, choosing not to dignify Streisand's inquiry with a response. But she's no stranger to the ups and downs of weight loss, having openly discussed her journey to finding confidence in her own skin.