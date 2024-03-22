Ozempic faces multiple lawsuits over dangerous side effects, here's what to know

Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have gained popularity in recent years. Despite their side effects, many celebrities have admitted to using weight loss-assisting drugs. With the increasing demands for such drugs, including diabetes medications, many people have come forward with lawsuits alleging that their risks outweigh the benefits. Recently, Sharon Osbourne highlighted the risks of Ozempic, admitting that she never wanted to “go that thin.” Many people have sued Ozempic after suffering from serious, life-altering side effects

Why are people suing Ozempic and other weight loss drugs?

According to USA Today, many people are filing lawsuits against Ozempic and similar drugs after suffering from life-altering side effects. Paulsen Bronston, an Arizona resident, was prescribed Ozempic to manage his diabetes by his doctor. In 2018, the physician who prescribed him the medicine told him that its “benefits outweighed any risk of side effects.”

However, that wasn't the case with Bronston, who ultimately needed to have his gallbladder removed after suffering from severe diarrhoea and discomfort for months. Recalling his agony, Bronston told the outlet, “I started hurting really bad. I got yellow eyes and stuff like that. Next thing you know, I was in the hospital, having my gallbladder removed.”

The outlet adds that over 60 lawsuits are pending in Philadelphia before US District Judge Gene E. K. Pratter. Bronston's lawyer, Anthony G. Simon, revealed that many “patients have lifelong problems.” A San Diego attorney explained that his firm represents 2,000 people who have dealt with side effects from diabetes and weight loss drugs.

Van Arsdale's clients include Monica Church and Bob Tuttle, who have faced life-altering effects after Ozempic usage. “I couldn’t eat anything. I couldn’t drink anything. I had such burning in my stomach and in my chest that nothing helped,” Church said. Meanwhile, Tuttle revealed, “Since all this has happened, I've just gotten less active. I'm not able to run and gun like I used to.”

What are the side effects of Ozempic?

The most common side effects of Ozempic, according to Drugwatch.com, are:

Abdominal pain Constipation Nausea Vomiting Diarrhoea

The website adds that more serious side effects, though less common, are:

Acute gallbladder disease Acute kidney injury Allergic reactions Diabetic retinopathy Hypoglycemia (when used with insulin or sulfonylurea) Increased risk of thyroid tumors Pancreatitis

It is important to note that these lists are not exhaustive as different studies link several other serious side effects of taking Ozempic. According to the FDA, in rare cases, some people have suffered from gastroparesis, or paralyzed stomach, after taking the popular weight loss drug.