Woman suffers fatal Ozempic nightmare, ‘will have diarrhea forever’

A dozen individuals, including an unnamed woman, are taking legal action against Novo Nordisk, the parent company of Ozempic and Wegovy, after allegedly experiencing life-changing bowel injuries linked to the popular weight loss drug. The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston. A preliminary review of side effects from popular drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity shows no link with suicidal thoughts or actions, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. But the agency also said officials cannot definitively rule out that “a small risk may exist" and that they'll continue to look into reports regarding more than a dozen drugs, including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.(AP)

Gastroparesis and its toll:

All the plaintiffs claim that the injections led to gastroparesis, a rare condition affecting stomach muscles' movement. This condition brings nausea, bloating, severe abdominal pain, vomiting, weight loss, and malnutrition, as per the Mayo Clinic.

The unidentified woman, after using Ozempic, received a diagnosis of a "life-threatening bowel injury." She underwent an eight-hour surgery in an attempt to repair her colon, but doctors delivered the grim news—she will suffer from diarrhea for life and never have a solid bowel movement again.

Allegations against Novo Nordisk:

The woman accuses Novo Nordisk of failing to adequately warn about the risk of gastroparesis associated with the drug, sparking concerns about transparency in drug packaging.

It's unclear whether the woman was using Ozempic for weight loss or diabetes treatment, and the duration of her medication use before the bowel injury remains unknown.

Weight loss drugs' dual purpose:

Originally designed for Type 2 diabetes, both Ozempic and Wegovy have been prescribed by doctors to aid weight loss. Injected weekly into the stomach, thigh, or arm, these drugs, known as semaglutides, help regulate insulin release and induce a feeling of fullness.

Other weight loss injections from different pharmaceutical companies, like Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, have allegedly caused similar problems. A separate lawsuit claims that a woman using both Ozempic and Mounjaro was diagnosed with gastroparesis, leading to severe vomiting and tooth loss.

Mounting lawsuits and concerns:

Numerous lawsuits, including at least nine against Eli Lilly alone, suggest a growing trend of serious side effects associated with weight loss injections. Florida attorney Cameron Stephenson predicts an impending surge in cases, estimating thousands more individuals affected.

Brea Hand, a 23-year-old Ozempic user, filed a suit after experiencing gastroparesis symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, and constipation. Her frightening journey led to intensive care, emphasizing the need for increased transparency regarding potential side effects.