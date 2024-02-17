Kelly Osbourne says Ozempic is ‘amazing’ for weight loss: ‘It actually works!’

Amid the growing trend of weight loss drugs, Kelly Osbourne has declared her approval for Ozempic. Despite her mother Sharon Osbourne's warning against the drug, the 39-year-old singer claims that “it actually works.” In a recent interview with E! News, Kelly also revealed that unlike working out, Ozempic “isn't boring.” Kelly Osbourne thinks Ozempic is 'amazing'(Instagram)

Kelly Osbourne gives green light to Ozempic

Kelly's statement comes after Sharon publically revealed her disapproval of weight loss drugs like Ozempic. The 71-year-old TV personality decried that people, especially teenagers, should refrain from using it to drop pounds, considering its long-term impact and side effects.

The One Word singer told the outlet that she thinks Ozempic is “amazing” at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala red carpet. She continued, “There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?” Kelly further added that “people hate on it because they want to do it.”

Unlike her mother, who revealed the downsides of the popular weight loss drug, Kelly had several plus points in mind. She even claimed that the majority of those in disapproval of the drug are users of Ozempic in reality. “And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it,” she said.

“Unfortunately, right now, it's something that is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works,” Kelly further explained. This comes after Sharon's staunch disagreement with Ozempic getting the greenlight as a common weight loss drug.

Sharon, who lost over 40lbs, recently admitted she never wanted to “go that thin.” “I didn't actually want to go this thin, but it just happened. I'll probably put it all on again soon!” the former X-Factor judge confessed, according to Hello. She even argued, “You have to keep this stuff away from younger people,” per People.