Kelly Osbourne unleashes verbal barrage on Prince Harry in latest podcast on TikTok, sparks royal ruckus

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of rock star Ozzy Osbourne and outspoken critic Sharon Osbourne, didn't hold back in her recent appearance on the I've Had It podcast. In a clip shared on social media, Osbourne launched a scathing attack on Prince Harry, calling him a "f*cking twat" and bringing up his controversial past. Kelly Osbourne,didn't hold back in her recent appearance on the I've Had It podcast.

Referring to Harry's infamous 2005 costume party scandal where he dressed as a Nazi, Osbourne didn't mince her words. "He's a whining, whingeing, complaining, 'woe is me, I'm the only one that's ever had mental problems'... 'my life was so hard'... Everybody's f*cking life is hard! You were the prince of a god damn country, who dressed up as a f*cking Nazi, and now you're trying to come back as the pope? Suck it."

The episode trailer, captioned "Kelly Osbourne has had it with Prince Harry," quickly went viral on TikTok, amassing over 100,000 views, 15,000 likes, and 500 comments. While Osbourne rarely shares her opinions on the royal family, her mother, Sharon Osbourne, has been a regular commentator on British television.

Sharon herself left the CBS panel show The Talk in 2021 after defending Piers Morgan's controversial comments about Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Facing accusations of racism on-air, Sharon eventually parted ways with CBS. Speaking in 2022, she remarked, "The situation is you either love [Harry and Meghan] or you don't. There's no in between with those two."

Kelly Osbourne's candid remarks on the podcast generated mixed responses from viewers. Some found it surprising considering her own struggles, while others agreed with her sentiments. Meanwhile, Harry's recently published memoir, "Spare," received heavy criticism for his candid revelations about his family, including his strained relationship with his brother Prince William and stepmother Queen Camilla.

Despite the book's record-breaking sales, Harry's popularity has taken a hit, both in the United States and the United Kingdom. Critics have accused him of attacking the monarchy and breaching privacy boundaries. In response, Harry clarified in an interview with Anderson Cooper that his intentions were never to hurt his family, expressing his desire to rebuild relationships with his father and other family members.