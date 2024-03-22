Planning to pursue your dream course in US? Here are 9 advises by Indra Nooyi that every Indian student must consider

Are you planning to move to the United States to pursue your dream course? Are you anxious about how will your life be once you travel to the US? As universities in the US continue to welcome Indian students to help them carve a successful career, it is essential for those who are planning to relocate to the country to be mindful of their actions right from the day they land. In a video spanning slightly over 10 minutes shared on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) by the Consulate General of India in New York, Former PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi urged Indian students to remember some very important points when they migrate to the United States for education.

Former Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi has shared some helpful yet crucial tips for Indian students who are planning to migrate to the US for further studies or those who are already in the country, to help them achieve their dreams without any obstacles. In a video spanning slightly over 10 minutes shared on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) by the Consulate General of India in New York, Ms Nooyi urged Indian students to remember some very important points during their stay.

The 9 important tips shared by the former PepsiCo chairman are as follows:

1. CHOOSE YOUR UNIVERSITY & COURSE CAREFULLY

Ms Nooyi stated that the United States of America has traditionally been very welcoming towards Indians, and many even got the opportunity to become successful individuals. However, given the fact that the US is a land of multiple cultures and numerous education facilities, it is of paramount importance that Indian students choose their university and course of study with utmost care and sincere thought. She said, “Studying in the US is expensive, and it does not necessarily guarantee a job. Therefore, students need to think about this fact when they are applying.”

2. A CULTURAL SEA CHANGE

Indian students who migrate to the US experience a cultural sea change, as they need to get used to a different life, away from the comfort of their families and communities. She urged students to be watchful while befriending others and inculcating new habits. “It is very easy to get caught up with the freedoms that you have and think that you should experiment with everything – be very careful,” said Ms Nooyi.

3. BE AWARE OF RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO YOU

According to Ms Nooyi, Indian students need to be aware of the resources available to them in their universities or the local community. She strongly suggests that Indian students must engage with the University support system, the local Indian Consulate, or the local Indian Americans to understand their experiences and seek their aid whenever necessary.

4. BEWARE OF DRUG ABUSE

Another crucial point brought up by the former PepsiCo chairman are the instances where Indian students were seen embroiled in drug abuse cases. Terming it as lethal, she said that one must realize that intake of drugs is extremely harmful for both mental and physical health and detrimental to one's career prospects in the US.

5. KNOW THE LOCAL LAW

Ms Nooyi urged Indian students to familiarise themselves and strictly follow the local law in the US. She said that many students are not aware of the laws of the host country initially, adding that it is important to know the consequences of their actions and stay alert all the time. Students must also know their visa status and its permissibility for part-time employment to ensure they do not violate the law.

6. SPOT THE SAFE AREAS

Students must know the safe areas in the city they are residing or traveling in. They must avoid shady neighbourhoods and not venture out in the night, especially alone. In case students need to go out in the night, it is advisable to do so in groups as it is a safer option. Students can also use the resources of their University as an aid.

7. STAY ALERT OF MONEY SCAMS

Ms Nooyi also warned students to be watchful of scam artists who are constantly looking for individuals to rob them of their money. Students must not divulge their personal and financial information to anyone thereby preventing them from falling prey to scammers.

8. DO NOT NEGLECT YOUR MENTAL HEALTH

Emphasizing the need to inculcate positive mental health, Ms Nooyi stated that it is essential to take care of one’s mental health. Since the education system in the US is rigorous, combined with the fast-paced and busy lifestyle, students may often feel stressed and overwhelmed, and may at times have negative thoughts since they are away from their families. She stated that such stress can be managed by following a few steps. Some of the ways she suggested include writing a journal and penning down thoughts, reading books, traveling, and starting an exercise routine.

9. REMIND YOURSELF OF THE PRIMARY OBJECTIVE

One of the important factors for any Indian student living in the US is to remind themselves of the primary objective – to acquire knowledge and upgrade skills to be leaders in the chosen field, stated Ms Nooyi. She said that students must not limit themselves to jobs in the US alone, rather they must also consider going back to India and contributing to the country’s growth.

