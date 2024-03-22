SSC declares constables recruitment result for Manipur after rectifying mistake in data compilation

New Delhi, The Staff Selection Commission has declared results for the recruitment of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces for Manipur after rectifying a data computation error, according to an official statement. HT Image

The final result of the Constable in the CFs, Secretariat Security Force , Rifleman in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 was declared by the Commission on August 20, 2023, for all states/Union Territories except for Manipur, the SSC said in a notice.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The final result was processed for 49,590 vacancies wherein 45,217 candidates were provisionally recommended for appointment whereas the candidature of 1,337 candidates was kept withheld, it said.

"At the time of declaration of the said final result of the aforesaid examination, the physical and medical tests could not be conducted due to the law and order situation in Manipur.

"Therefore, the result for the state of Manipur for 597 vacancies could not be declared on August 20, 2023. Subsequently, the final result for the state of Manipur was declared on the website of the Commission on March 15, 2024," the statement said.

The physical and medical tests in respect of the candidates belonging to Manipur had been conducted in multiple phases due to the law and order situation in the state, it said.

At least 219 people have been killed in ethnic strife in Manipur since May last year. The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The SSC said that while processing the result dated March 15, 2024, the data pertaining to one phase was inadvertently missed.

Accordingly, the final result declared on March 15, 2024, for Manipur was withdrawn vide the Commission's notice dated March 18, 2024.

"Based on a comprehensive review of the complete data, the discrepancy has been rectified and changes have been effected in the result declared on March 15, 2024," it said in the notice dated March 21, 2024.

A total of 597 vacancies for Manipur have been considered for allocation to the Border Security Force , Central Industrial Security Force , Central Reserve Police Force , Sashastra Seema Bal , Indo-Tibetan Border Police , Assam Rifles, Narcotics Control Bureau and the SSF, the notice said.

The SSC is one of the largest recruiting agencies of the government with its main mandate being recruitment to all Group B and Group C posts in various central ministries and departments.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.