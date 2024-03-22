Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2024 release date. The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) entrance exam 2024 admit card will be released on March 23, 2024. The link to download the admit card will be available to candidates on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2024 releasing date out, notice here

The D.El.Ed examination will be conducted from March 30 to April 28, 2024 at various districts across the state which includes- Patna, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Saran (Chapra), Siwan, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Purnia. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

A new page will open where candidates can check the admit card.

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam will be held in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode for 2 hours and 30 minutes consisting of 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) questions, each carrying 1 mark. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.