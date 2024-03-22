 Bihar relaxes norms for thousands of +2 college students after protest | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bihar relaxes norms for thousands of +2 college students after protest

ByArun Kumar, Patna
Mar 22, 2024 02:37 PM IST

College students will have the choice of switching over to secondary schools after BSEB gives them the option in Class 12 or continuing in the same institution.

Exactly a month after the Bihar’s education department issued a resolution to end intermediate education in all three streams of Arts, Science and Commerce in colleges under different state universities, it relaxed the norms on Friday through a notification after protests by students in different parts of the state.

Bihar relaxes norms for thousands of +2 college students after protest(Representative Image/HT Photo)
Bihar relaxes norms for thousands of +2 college students after protest(Representative Image/HT Photo)

Now, the students studying in the colleges in the 2023-25 session will have the choice of switching over to secondary schools after the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) gives them the option in Class 12 or continuing in the same institution.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

By an earlier order, it was mandatory for all class 11 students in colleges to switch over to higher secondary schools, for which even the Bihar Board had not made any provision for such students.

This triggered protests by students, who reached BJP office on Friday, and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, sensing the gravity, assured to look into their demands, as they had already completed half their course in colleges.

A letter to this effect was issued by the secondary education director Friday evening after a meeting with the Vihar board, where it came to light that the option had so far been not given to college students pursuing intermediate in the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal, which went live from March 21.

The fresh notification means that intermediate in the colleges would continue for one more year for completing the course of rhetoric 2023-25 batches, though they would not be taking fresh admission in 2024-2026 batch, and would be completed phased out from colleges only from next year.

The department had on February 21 issued a resolution that intermediate education will now be imparted in higher secondary schools only from the new session starting April 1, 2024. The resolution was also notified in the state gazette.

The government had in 2007, during the tenure of late Madan Mohan Jha as principal secretary of the erstwhile Human Resource development department, taken a policy decision to phase out intermediate education from colleges to conform to the 1986 National Education Policy of 10+2+3 and introduced CBSE format in plus two from 2007-09 batch

With the dissolution of the Bihar Intermediate Council and revamping of the Bihar School Examination Board, Bihar also had one integrated board for both Class 10 and plus two, in line with the CBSE and ICSE.

It was in 2007 itself that Patna University became the first university in the State to delink intermediate from its degree colleges. The process was to be continued for other universities, but it took another 17 years to implement the policy.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / Bihar relaxes norms for thousands of +2 college students after protest
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On