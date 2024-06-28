OTT releases this week: Slice-of-life Sharmajee Ki Beti, thrilling Civil War, and an emotional doc on Celine Dion

New week, new releases on OTT! This week promises a bunch of women telling women's stories- headlined by the directorial debut of Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, titled Sharmajee Ki Beti. From My Lady Jane to Civil War, take a detailed look at what’s on offer this week. (Also Read: Tahira Kashyap says there is nothing wrong with Karan Johar’s brand of escapist cinema: ‘It’s beautiful’) Sharmajee Ki Beti and I Am: Celine Dion are two of the new releases this week.

Sharmajee Ki Beti (Prime Video)

A a slice-of-life story starring Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher and Divya Dutta in lead roles, Sharmajee Ki Beti might be the comfort watch of the week. Sharmajee Ki Beti shows the journey of five women across different age groups.

I Am: Celine Dion (Prime Video)

Singing icon Celine Dion is the subject of this intimate documentary by Irene Taylor, that follows the singer in the aftermath of her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome. Celine details the anxieties, physical and emotional stress that threatens to take away the control over her life.

A Family Affair (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King star in this romantic-comedy directed by Richard LaGravenese. This surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity.

Guruvayoorambala Nadayil (Disney plus Hotstar)

Guruvayoorambala Nadayil is a family comedy starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in lead roles, where a wedding becomes a soft spot for past connections, leading to chaos and hilarious conflicts.

My Lady Jane (Prime Video)

Ready for a Bridgerton-style refashioning of history? The stake is higher in the new Prime Video release My Lady Jane, which is based on the book by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand, and Jodi Meadows. Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel and Jordan Peters star in this fiesty retelling of royal history with a feminist lens.

Civil War (Prime Video)

Alex Garland's feature film Civil War, starring Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Cailee Spaeny, opened to rave reviews in March. It finally comes to Prime Video this week. Set in a dystopian future America, the film follows a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

