Bridgerton 3 star Nicola Coughlan denies rumours of photoshopped waist in new season

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan expressed her thoughts regarding the speculations around her waist size online. Fans speculate that the actress’s waist was edited in season 3 of Jess Brownell's directorial to make her look thin. However, Nicola denied the allegations of photoshopping her waist size in the show. The Irish actress, who is the lead protagonist of the new season of the regency era show, explained why it might have seemed so to the fans in an interview. Nicola Coughlan denied rumours of edited waist in new season of Bridgerton. (Photo by ANDREA RENAULT / AFP)(AFP)

Nicola explains it is the corsets, not a photoshop

In an interview with PEOPLE, Nicola addressed the online rumours about her waist being photoshopped in season 3 of Julia Quinn's novel's inspired show. She explained, “I think if you wear corsetry for long enough, your body really moulds to it. Sometimes they come in a fitting for a fashion designer and they put a corset on me and I’m like, ‘Oh, you can go tight,’ and they go, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘My body now will go whew.’”

Bridgerton is a period drama and corsets are inevitable of the costume and the piece of clothing is known for making the waist look slimmer than the actual size. Therefore, Nicola’s explanation checks. The Derry Girls actress had earlier expressed her concerns regarding certain scenes in the recent season and the trolling it might bring along.

Nicola’s character in Bridgerton Season 3

Nicola played the role of Penelope Fetherington, who is seen this season romancing her neighbour and long-time crush, Colin Bridgerton. Nicola’s character in this season went through a lot of changes in her costume and aesthetics. As the season focuses on Penelope, she abandoned citrus colours which she was often seen wearing in previous seasons and went for different colours. Bridgerton 3 follows the journey of Penelope from being the wallflower of ‘the ton’ to being the wife of Colin.

Season 3 Part 1 ended with Colin asking Penelope to marry her and them getting engaged still unaware of the fact that she is the Lady Whistledown whom he despises. The story continued in Part 2 of Bridgerton, currently streaming only on Netflix.