House of Dragons Season 2: Release date, new cast, where to watch and more…

The tale of the dragons is about to begin again with Season 2 of the House of Dragons this season. The Targaryen spin-off of the Game of Thrones is about to become intense as this fight will be within the kingdom. The new season will follow the civil war that will bring the Seven Kingdoms to shreds in its wake. The victory of the battle will define who will sit on the Iron Throne. The time and date are set for the world to witness the battle that will eventually lead to the end of the Targaryen rule. House of Dragon Season 2: Release date, new cast, where to watch and more(@houseofthedragonhbo/Instagram)

When and where to watch Season 2

The second season of House of Dragons will be released on Sunday, June 16. Making it the perfect weekend binge, the season will premiere exclusively on HBO TV channel and the episodes will be available to stream on Max the same day. New episodes will be released every Sunday at 9 pm, ET/PT.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

For a digital stream experience, viewers will have to subscribe to the streaming platform to watch all episodes. The subscription model for digital platforms ranges from $9.99 to $19.99 per month.

Also Read: Ben Affleck ‘spends time with Jennifer Lopez’ at LA home right before ex Garner visits his rental house: Report

Episode schedule for House of Dragons Season 2

The schedule for the release of all the eight episodes of the new season. The first episode will release on June 16 and the season finale will air on August finale. The episodes will air religiously every consecutive Sunday. The length of each episode will be an hour long.

Also Read: The Boys' superhero marketing goes crazy with Homelander's first-ever Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’

New season, new characters

House of Dragons will introduce new characters and arcs along with the returning cast. The new characters will bring new battles and storylines to the forefront. According to USA Today, new faces of the web series include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

The show has also been renewed for a third season ahead of second season’s premiere.