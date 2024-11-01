Grand Jury witness claims there were ‘two to three’ minor A-listers at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs's ‘freak offs’

Courtney Burgess, a witness in the case involving Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, testified in front of a grand jury in New York that he had been in possession of several flash drives containing videos from Combs’ alleged “freak off” parties. (FILES) Sean Combs 'P. Diddy will remain incarcerated, said federal judge Arun Subramanian, after he was indicted last month on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Burgess claims that the videos show at least eight A-listers, reportedly including six men and two women, and “all off” them reportedly under the influence of substances. He also suggested that “two to three” individuals depicted were possibly minors at the time, labelling them as “victims” in his statement.

According to Burgess, these flash drives were originally given to him by Kim Porter, Diddy's former girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, who passed away in 2018. He also disclosed having an unedited version of Porter’s alleged memoir, Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey For Justice, From The Other Side. The book was briefly available on Amazon but was removed after receiving complaints from Diddy’s children.

The witness refrains from ‘naming’ the celebs

Burgess and his attorney, Ariel Mitchell, later discussed these allegations on Banfield. Host Ashleigh Banfield acknowledged the identities of the celebrities allegedly shown in the videos. “We know who they are, but we will not be naming them, famous or not,” she said.

While speaking with the New York Post in October, Mitchell hinted that one of the celebrities in the video is even “more high-profile” than Combs himself. Mitchell assured the public of the video's authenticity, stating, “I can verify that it exists. That it’s real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There’s no question of if it’s that person in the video”

Separately, Rachel Kennedy, a former Playboy model, made a claim that Combs once had guests repeatedly watch a Jennifer Lopez music video at one of these events, which she described as unsettling and “very disrespectful” during an appearance on The Trial of Diddy podcast. “It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful,” Kennedy recounted.