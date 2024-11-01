Prince Harry set to ‘pull back the curtain’ in upcoming Netflix show which will capture ‘the full story of…’

Prince Harry is set to "pull back the curtain" on the sport of polo in his new Netflix series. The series, Polo, will be released in December. This is Harry’s latest project for the streaming giant. Prince Harry set to ‘pull back the curtain’ in upcoming Netflix show (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)(REUTERS)

Netflix reportedly said of the show, “The series will pull back the curtain on the sport, known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, capturing the full story of what it takes to compete at its highest level."

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, both signed a lucrative deal with Netflix back in 2020. Although they signed their deal as a couple, the two are working on separate projects for the streaming giant.

‘It’s not the Harry show, it’s the Nacho show’

Harry will not feature heavily in the Polo series, a source told the Mail. The series will instead focus more on Harry's close friend, polo player Nacho Figueras.

"Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role,” a source told the outlet. "That he’s not is hugely disappointing for Netflix. Let's face it, polo isn't exactly a mainstream sport so the attraction would have been watching Harry. Without him, it's marginal at best.”

The source added, "The Netflix deal expires next year, so the Sussexes need a big hit. This sounds like a big nothing burger."

Another source said, "For a show about a sport of kings, polo barely features any royalty. It’s not the Harry show, it’s the Nacho show."

A third insider claimed, "Nice of Harry to do his mate a favour."

Harry and Meghan's contract with Netflix will expire next year. Their debut show, Harry & Meghan, broke various Netflix records and became a huge hit. Harry released Heart of the Invictus in 2023, but the show did not gain the same amount of popularity.