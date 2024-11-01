Mark Cuban's Trump avoids ‘strong, intelligent women’ claim prompts massive backlash from female MAGA supporters

Mark Cuban’s recent comments about women supporting Donald Trump have enraged the female MAGA supporters. The billionaire appeared on ABC’s The View on Thursday where he stated that the former president is “never” surrounded by any “strong, intelligent women. Ever.” This comment brought the GOP women to the forefront and sparked widespread fury resulting in Cuban retracting his words. Cuban's assertion that Trump avoids strong women provoked a backlash from GOP figures, including Trump himself. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(AP)

Mark Cuban’s comment enraged MAGA

Cuban said on Thursday morning, “They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them. Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work.” The comment came right after President Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage”, as reported by Newsweek.

Ciban’s comment infuriated the MAGA supporters with Trump’s campaign account on X called the billionaire’s statement “disgusting” and added, “They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them. Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work.”

On his Truth Social platform, Trump released hi statement where he called Cuban “a really dumb guy." He wrote, “Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong. This guy is such a fool."

Women supporting red clapback at Cuban

Trump's former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, described Cuban’s comment as “profoundly offensive.” During an appearance on Fox News she said, “I worked for Donald Trump. I consider myself a strong woman. I consider those around me strong women."

A close Trump ally and Georgia representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene released a video message where she was seen in a gym set up. In the video, she said, “Here's the problem with Mark Cuban. He suffers from low testosterone...He's actually intimidated by strong, intelligent women like me.”

Laura Loomer posted a picture of herself alongside Trump and wrote, “I am a strong, intelligent woman who supports President Trump!”

Netizens react to Cuban's remark

Netizens did not hold themselves back from commenting on Cuban's remark about female Trump supporters. One user on X wrote, “That’s so demeaning.” A second user wrote, “This is truly despicable. I’d challenge him to debate every woman on team Trump. They’d destroy him.” A third user wrote, “So not only are we Nazi garbage, our women are not strong and intelligent. F**k these people!!!”

Another user wrote, “Oh please. @TulsiGabbard would like a word. I hate to tell you but, insulting women is not the way to get them to vote for your side.”

After receiving major criticism for his comment, Cuban tried to clarify in a statement on social media, “This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign.” He continued, “I know many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump, including in my extended family. I’m certainly not saying female voters are not smart, strong and intelligent.”

He added, “I know he has worked with strong, intelligent women, like Elaine Chao, Kelly Anne, Ivanka and many others. I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly.”

