Jared Kushner reveals if Ivanka Trump will join father Donald's campaign: ‘We’re rooting for him and obviously…’

While Donald Trump's sons and wife Melania Trump have been rooting for the GOP presidential candidate, his daughter Ivanka Trump's husband asserted that they have no plans to alter their lives in order to refocus on politics, even if his father-in-law wins the White House race. Jared Kushner (left) and his wife Ivanka Trump (AFP File Photo)

In an interview with The New York Times, Kushner said, “We're rooting for him — obviously, we're proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”

Kushner's interview comes after Ivanka refused to sit for an interview with The Times, saying that her husband would speak for her and their family.

Earlier, Ivanka, 43, who missed the start of Trump's 2024 campaign, stated that she was taking a break from her dad's political activities in order to “prioritize my children and the private life we are creating as a family.”

If Trump wins, Kushner told The Times, he does not anticipate “a major shift in terms of what we prioritize.”

He further stated that there was “zero” probability that his wife would be working to help Trump in the final days of the campaign.

When Ivanka left Washington, she “made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life,” he stated.

Also Read: Trump is 'mad' at Ivanka, fearing he won't win, and feels his only option is…; MAGA fans react to viral claims

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump worked in Trump administration

Trump received advice from Ivanka and Kushner while he was in government, but the couple reduced their political involvement since leaving Washington.

Following her father's election victory in 2016, Ivanka was appointed to two official positions: advisor and head of the newly created Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship.

However, she received no benefits from the government and was not compensated for her work.

She left politics after her father lost to Joe Biden in 2020, and when her father formally declared his intention to run for president in November 2022, she declared she would not be supporting him.