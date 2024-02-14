Will Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner return to White House if ex-US president wins 2024 race?

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump, declared on Tuesday that he “wouldn’t accept the offer” to work under Trump administration if the ex-US President gets re-elected in 2024. He previously worked as the senior adviser in the White House during Trump's tenure as US President. Ex-US President Trump's special advisor Jared Kushner (left) and his wife Ivanka Trump(AFP File Photo)

“I’ve been very clear that my desire at this phase of my life is to focus on my firm. I’ve really enjoyed the opportunity as a family to be out of the spotlight. Both my wife and myself were working in the White House, which is a 24/7, high-stakes job, and so we both really enjoyed the opportunity to be down here in Florida with the kids,” Kushner said during a sit-down at the Axios BFD conference in Miami.

Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, expressed his intention to “focus” on his work at his investment firm. He operates the Miami-based investment and private equity firm Affinity Partners.

Kushner responded in the affirmative when Axios business editor Dan Primack asked if he would turn down the offer.

“Yes. You know, from my perspective, again, if you look at the way President Trump has been handling his campaign this time, this is his third time doing it. And he’s had time to really reflect on everything. I think that the team around him is maybe the best he’s had,” Kushner said.

He predicted that if Donald Trump is reelected in November, there will be a "very, very long list of very qualified people to choose from."

While working under Trump, Kushner played a crucial role in a number of significant West Asian issues. He participated in the crucial negotiations of the Abraham Accords, which led to a normalisation of ties between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Trump declares family wouldn't serve in 2024 administration

Earlier, the front-runner Republican declared that he would not ask Kushner or Ivanka to work in his administration a second time because it would be "too painful for the family."

When Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked Trump in June if he would want Ivanka and Kushner on his side once again in the event that he won the presidency in 2024, the former president said, "No."

“I said, that’s enough for the family. You know why? It’s too painful for the family,” Trump said.

Ivanka reacts to Trump's announcement

Ivanka has denied any speculations that she’d rejoin her Trump's side in DC.

In November 2022, she confirmed that she will not be participating in her father's third presidential campaign.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said in a statement.