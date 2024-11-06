Trump hired ‘Fake Melania’ to accompany him to the polls? Wild conspiracists spin hilarious narrative out of control

Social media exploded with absurdly hilarious conspiracy theories on Election Day, accusing Donald Trump of bringing a “fake Melania” to polling sites. In videos and photos circulating online, the former first lady was pictured all smiles walking out with the Republican presidential hopeful. She also appeared to keep her massive dark sunglasses on at all times during the ballot-casting visit in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 5. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump escorts his wife Melania Trump at the polling place in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Election Day, on November 05, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

‘Fake Melania’ conspiracy theories resurface on Election Day

Curious observers sounded the alarm and frenzied suspicions soon gripped netizens on X, formerly Twitter, as talks surrounding the former model’s appearance skyrocketed. Melania Trump eventually sat atop the microblogging platform’s trends as she seemingly avoided media questions on the election site.

Also read | Famous Donald Trump impersonator ‘choked’ by lib supporter: Security fears mount after ex-POTUS assassination attempt

According to The Mirror US, she was even asked at one point if she’d voted for her husband. Although the former POTUS graced the event with an open mind, answering reporters left and right, Melania merely flashed an ambivalent smile and moved along without heeding these remarks.

Social media reacts to Melania Trump's accompanying Donald Trump to the polls

Sardonically comical nicknames like “Fake Melania” and “Fauxlania” surged online as many continued to barrage the SNS platform with commentary pointing out how this woman couldn’t have been the real deal.

“Umm, that is NOT Melania. Sorry. I’m not buying it. Whoever was at the polls today with Don, WASN’T MELANIA. I guess the check bounced,” an eagle-eyed netizen tweeted on X.

“The thing is, she doesn’t even look like Melania. The gigantic shades are a dead giveaway,” wrote another. A third quipped, “I’m excited that he brought Fake Melania back one last time for his series finale.” Many couldn’t seem to get around the image of a constantly beaming Melania walking beside Donald Trump. “She’s smiling, that’s not Melania,” joked an X user.

Others looked closely at her “bone structure,” comparing her November 5 appearance with previous outings. “That is fake Melania. Pictured is Melania at MSG compared to today. Bone structure is not even close,” someone pointed out online.

Read more | Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

Another hawk-eyed Twitterati wrote, “Melania has furrows that run from her cheeks to underneath her chin. The other woman does not. Also notice the hazy filter on the camera that makes it hard to see detail.”

Meanwhile, several others satirically joked about how Trump “hired” the “Fake Melania, as one said, “Donnie couldn’t find Melania today so he brought fake Melania.”

Yet another person commented, “The check didn't clear in time for the real Melania to make an appearance, so they had to bring the doppelganger off the bench.”

While Melania’s appearance left many befuddled, Donald Trump’s interaction with reporters soon became the talk of the hour as he admitted to accepting the outcome of the presidential elections, irrespective of which way they swing. “If I lose an election, if it’s a fair election, I’m going to be the first one to acknowledge it, and I think it’s — well, so far, I think it’s been fair,” he said, as per The New York Times.