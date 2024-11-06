Donald Trump says he would concede defeat to Kamala Harris if…

US Republican presidential contender Donald Trump cast his ballot in Florida on Tuesday for the 2024 US presidential elections. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump thanks his staff at his campaign headquarters on Election Day, November 05, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.(AFP)

Speaking to reporters, Trump said that he would be prepared to concede defeat after Tuesday's vote "if it's a fair election", again raising concerns about the use of electronic voting machines. Follow US elections LIVE updates here.

"If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I would be the first one to acknowledge it... So far I think it's been fair," Donald Trump was quoted as saying by AFP.

He also reiterated his previous criticism of electronic voting machines, suggesting they were less secure than paper ballots and would delay the outcome being known.

"They spend all this money on machines... If they would use paper ballots, voter ID, proof of citizenship, and one-day voting, it would all be over by 10 o'clock in the evening. It's crazy," he told reporters, according to AFP.

He added: "Do you know that paper is more sophisticated now than computers? If it's watermarked paper, you cannot... It's unbelievable what happens with it. There's nothing you can do to cheat."

On a question about fears of unrest after the election, Donald Trump categorically said that there will be no violence and highlighted that his supporters were not violent people.

"I don't have to tell them that, that there'll be no violence. Of course there'll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people," Trump said.

US elections: Voting underway

Millions of voters line up across the polling booths in the United States to cast their ballots for the US presidential elections 2024.

The results of the US election - which will either come out tomorrow or not for several days - can make Kamala Harris the first female president in the history of America, or hand Donald Trump a comeback in the White House.

The rivals spent their final campaign day trying to get supporters out to the polls and courting any last undecided voters in the swing states expected to decide the outcome. Overall, it has been a roller coaster ride for both 60-year-old Harris and 78-year-old Trump.

(Inputs from AFP)