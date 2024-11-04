Melania Trump's election hopes for hubby Donald revealed by her luggage, set to attend 'high profile’ Florida event

Former US First Lady Melania Trump will stand by her husband Donald Trump's side in Florida, where the GOP presidential candidate is set to host his election night watch party on Monday. Melania Trump along with her only son Barron, 18, were seen leaving their New York City residence on Sunday, before boarding a private plane with a mass of Louis Vuitton luggage and six clothing bags featuring the Presidential emblem, Daily Mail reported.(AP/X)

Pointing out the same, one X user shared the picture of Melania's bag, writing: “Well would you look at that! Why does Melania garment bags have the presidential seal on it??” “Last normal day patriots. Soak it up,” the user added.

Trump's plan for election day

Trump and his campaign team will be monitoring the election results trickle in tomorrow night at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, where Melania, 54, and their son are anticipated to join the rest of the MAGA team.

On Sunday afternoon, Melania and Barron were pictured departing Manhattan's Trump Tower. The duo packed their bags into a black SUV and left their residence in a 10-vehicle escort. Before their exit, a sniffer dog was spotted at Trump Tower checking each car.

The motorcar drove the two to a private airport, where Barron, who loomed over his security detail, followed Melania as she boarded a flight.

Following this, Secret Service agents were observed entering the private Cessna Citation aircraft.

Harris vs Trump

While 77 million Americans have already cast their early ballots, Trump and Harris will make their last-ditch efforts on Monday to encourage millions more.

It all comes down to one last push across a few states after a campaign that has seen a felony trial, removal of Joe Biden off the Democratic ticket, and two assassination attempts on Trump.

Harris will arrive in Pennsylvania on Monday, a battleground state, where she will tour Allentown and other working-class neighborhoods. Her day will culminate with a late-night rally in Philadelphia, where Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga will provide celebrity support.

On Monday, Trump is scheduled to campaign in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.