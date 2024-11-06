Rowdy Trump supporters dance atop graffitied Tesla Cybertruck outside Trump Tower, say they're done with ‘boomer’ Biden

A rowdy group of pro-Trump individuals went wild outside Trump Tower in Midtown on Election Day, November 5. Partying in the streets beside the iconic Donald Trump landmark, a man was even spotted dancing atop a graffitied Tesla Cybertruck on Tuesday afternoon. A Trump 2024 decorated Tesla Cybertruck is parked adjacent to Trump Tower, on New York's Fifth Avenue, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.(Richard Drew / AP)

Other vehicles bearing the former president’s reelection campaign insignia, including Trump 2024 flags, joined the over-the-top demonstrations as MAGA supporters shouted out, “Make America Great Again.” Fortunately, nothing spun out of control at the scene with merely a small crowd gathered outside the Midtown building. Nevertheless, the NYPD did its bit by installing barricades to subdue a potential swarming congregation.

Tesla Cybertruck in the middle of controllable Trump Tower celebrations

The New York Post reported that 42-year-old Rasheem Edwards was one such man in the crowd to participate in the boisterous display. As he was reportedly waving out cash, authorities told him to get off the one-of-a-kind Tesla vehicle, covered with Trump-themed stickers and other paraphernalia. Edwards eventually revealed that the Elon Musk company car belonged to a friend. Another glimpse at the colourful Tesla vehicle from a different angle showed “Sleepy Joe” sprayed on the bumper, among other incomprehensible mentions.

Subdued arguments over Biden unfold in the streets

Celebrations broke out outside the iconic US building hours before state-wise election results started trickling in. The commotion ultimately motivated pedestrians to participate in the attention-grabbing incident one way or another. A handful of older, grey-haired participants were also spotted in the vicinity as people walking by argued about President Joe Biden’s contributions. One of these people reportedly fumed in the street, “What has Biden done?” The younger interlocutor responded, “Biden is not running. We were done with boomers with their attitude on the world.”