Pro-Kamala billionaire Mark Cuban enjoying luxurious $13.5m condo perks in landlord Trump's iconic building

Despite being an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, pro-Kamala Harris Shark Tank star Mark Cuban has owned a luxurious $13.5 million condo in the iconic Trump International Hotel and Tower on Central Park West for 25 years. Billionaire and investor Mark Cuban speaks with local business leaders during a town hall meeting advocating for Vice President Kamala Harris's economic plans, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at the Gathering Spot in Atlanta.(AP)

Contradicting the political clashes the billionaire entrepreneur has been entagled in with the Republican leader, The New York Post reported on a lesser-known development a day ahead of the US presidential election.

Also read | Pro-Trump influencer bribed to push Kamala-Diddy link claims, fake voter fraud disinformation: Russian interference?

About Mark Cuban's $13.5m unit in the iconic Trump Tower

According to official documents, the Dallas-based mogul snapped up the 3,700-square-foot property on the 45th floor of the unmissable American building in July 2000. Offering sweeping views of Central Park and Manhattan, has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Cuban undoubtedly enjoys the A-class amenities at his feet in the high-end New York building that grants him exclusive access to room service from Michelin-starred Jean-Georges. His 45th floor Trump Tower unit also features a private library with larger-than-life windows filling up the spacious interior.

Other perks include five-star amenities for the residents of the iconic Trump landmark, including a 24-hour doorman and concierge service. Steam room, health club and spa, 55-foot heated pool, sauna, valet parking and more extravagant services are also at Cuban’s disposal. Meanwhile, the primary suite, with two private bathrooms, of the billionaire’s house boasts unimaginably ethereal views of Central Park and city skyline. The property indisputably bridged the gap between functionability and a modern ambience.

Cuban's Trump Tower apartment is evidently not his only housing location. His real estate portfolio extends to Dallas, California and Florida.

Read more | Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

Why Mark Cuban had a fallout with Donald Trump

The Shark Tank didn’t always spew harsh commentary for his landlord. In fact, he even supported the Republican candidate’s presidential campaign in 2016. At the time, he saw Trump as “the best thing to happen to politics because he wasn’t a typical candidate.” However, the 2024 eleciton trail has seen him do a U-turn on his political allegiance as admitted to believing that the ex-POTUS has “facist tendencies.”

In late October, he pinpointed the exact moment he truned his back of Trump in a candid interview. During an appearance on Stay Tuned With Preet, hosted by former US Attorney Preet Bharara, the shark investor confessed that he became increasingly conflicted with his divisive rhetoric. “I remember asking him, 'If you win this thing, you're going to have to make decisions where people could live or die based off of what you decide.' He wouldn't respond,” he said.

Cuban went on, “There was a debate, and he didn't participate. It was on CNBC. I'm like, 'Why don't you use this chance to go out and visit businesses, and let them know that you understand business?' He goes, 'Mark, Mark Cuban and Donald Trump don't go to people's houses or dinner tables to have dinner with them.' And I'm like, 'But you do.' He didn't see that one coming.”

Read more | HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

During another alleged discussion with Trump, Cuban claims to have tried to scoop out his policy, but then found “there was just nothing there.” Addressing how his speech-fuelled by division became an instant turn-off for him, the entrepreneur continued, “The more he spoke out, the more that was obvious, the more the immigration stuff came out, and the more hateful stuff came out. That just turned me.”

Although Mark Cuban has endorsed Kamala Harris during this election bid, he straightened out in a recent interview on ‘This Past Weekend with Theo Von’ podcast, confirming he hasn’t donated money to any political side since 2001.