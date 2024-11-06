Where is Joe Biden now? Here's how US president spent election night

As millions of Americans tuned in to the unfolding drama of Election Day, President Joe Biden experienced a bittersweet evening, far from the public eye. The Washington Post reports that Biden, who until recently was expected to be on the ballot himself, retreated to the White House residence with a small circle of family and close advisers. There, he watched the election results that would shape not only the nation's future but his legacy as well. U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House while returning from a weekend trip to Wilmington, Delaware, in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

The man who once dominated the political stage now found himself a spectator. This quiet evening marked a poignant shift for Biden, who has been at the centre of countless election nights, whether as a senator or a presidential candidate.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware described Biden's mood as "optimistic," noting his confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris's chances. However, the evening carried a somber undertone as initial results didn't look good for Harris. WaPo states, Biden remained behind closed doors, making calls to key Democratic figures but avoiding public appearances, even as Harris’s supporters rallied nearby.

The Post highlights how Biden's decision to step back from the race was a pivotal moment, shaping the campaign dynamics and setting the stage for Harris's run. Despite stepping out of the spotlight, Biden’s influence lingered, with key campaign strategies and support networks transitioned to Harris’s team.

As he called Democratic allies across the country, there was a palpable sense of gratitude but also an acknowledgment of the closing chapter of his storied political journey, the report states.

Biden’s absence from the campaign trail in its final hours symbolized a silent rift within the party after he was forced to exit the race midway due to age concerns.