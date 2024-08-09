Joy Reid dubbed ‘disgusting racist’ for blistering attack on Tim Walz, describing Mark Kelly as ‘super white like…’

Joy Reid made yet another scathing remark against Tim Walz, the running mate of Kamala Harris, for the 2024 White House race. She claimed that Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, who is as white as “a mayonnaise sandwich on wonder bread,” would have made a superior VP choice for Harris. Joy Reid stated that Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, who is as white as “a mayonnaise sandwich on wonder bread,” would have made a superior VP choice for Harris.(AP)

Mocking the Minnesota Governor, the MSNBC host admitted that Walz was “not the pick I expected” and “thought (Harris) would go astronaut, keeping it real.”

Prior to selecting Walz as her running mate, Harris reportedly considered a number of candidates, including Sen. Kelly. The Arizona legislator has drawn attention for his capacity to garner votes in the state, which for the last 70 years has primarily supported Republican politicians.

“He (Kelly) to me would’ve been the safest, most conventionally safe pick,” she declared in a TikTok video. “White, super White like ... mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder bread white.”

Reid went on to say that the senator from Arizona, who was born in a border state, “could have made a strong argument for her,” especially since many people believe that Harris' primary vulnerability in comparison to Donald Trump is the border issue.

Her comments sparked a furious response from the netizens, with many expressing offense at her attention on Harris' VP candidate's skin tone.

Social media users dubbed her as “racist” over her remarks, with one posing the query, “Could you imagine if this was reversed?”

“Joy is the ultimate race baiter,” another critic wrote.

A third user called out her employer, asserting: “(Reid) is so thoroughly disgusting! How can MSNBC justify having such a racist on their network?”

“She still won't get fired. Racism is ok against whites,” another wrote, while one more commented, “She is such a disgusting racist.”

Reid compares Trump's assassination attempt to Biden testing COVID positive

Reid stoked controversy when she likened President Joe Biden's testing positive for COVID-19 to Trump's attempted assassination.

She noted that Biden's recovery from the illness in "a couple of days" and Trump's fist pumping moments after being shot "convey the exact same thing."

Conservatives were incensed by Reid's comments regarding the shooting, and CPAC host Mercedes Schlapp called her "out of control."

Calling her the "ultimate conspiracy theorist", she wrote on X that Reid's remarks were risky and careless. “She is the conspiracy theorist par excellence.”

“MSNBC, you can never be taken seriously with this woman on the air,” one X user remarked.