MSNBC Host Joy Reid makes bold move, shaves her head after being accused of ‘stealing’ Trump’s hairstyle

Reid, a black conservative journalist well-known for her bleach-blond combover, has frequently been likened to Trump's distinctive hairstyle.

The similarity peaked recently when Reid was approached by Real America's Voice reporter Ben Bergquam upon entering a New York City courtroom where Trump was standing trial for allegedly purchasing the silence of adult film star Stormy Daniels about their affair ahead of the 2016 election.

“You’re an idiot!” replied Reid when Bergquam asked “do people with Trump Derangement Syndrome know they have it?”

Bergquam continued to grill her, asking: “Did you steal Trump’s haircut, or did he steal yours?”

She, however, didn't entertain the reported and walked away without answering his question.

Later, Reid appeared on her MSNBC program "The ReidOut" showing off her freshly shaved head with blonde color.

“It’s hair-free summer, everybody! Enjoy it!” Reid stated during the program.

Sharing her before and after look, the conservative X account End Wokeness wrote, “Joy Reid just ditched the Trump hair and replaced it with a prisoner cut. Touché.”

Netizens not happy with Joy Reid's move

Taking a dig at Joy Reid over her latest move, one X user wrote, “Yep, Trump wore it better”.

"Is this her "I no longer wanna be White" look?" another chimed in.

A third user said, “LOL... she went from a cheap wig to a crew cut... I say go all the way...go bald...Ain't nothin' that's gonna help anyway,” while the fourth commented, “Joy Reid to jacket designer: I want to look like an abandoned train car in Chicago.”

Joy Reid targets Trump after Iowa victory

During the Iowa Caucuses, Trump solidified his status as the front-runner for the Republican nomination. Reacting to his stunning win, Joy Reid charged that “White Christian Iowans” were backing Trump. The 55-year-old contributor further accused "racism" for Nikki Haley's defeat.

Reid started the conversation about “White Christians” being responsible for the Iowa caucus results during the live broadcast on MSNBC. Compared to other towns, she asserted, the state has a predominantly White population, adding, "These are evangelical white Christians."

She went on to say that Iowa is “overrepresented by white Christians... Iowa has about 61% white Christian.”

Blaming Haley's loss on racism, she said, “It's the elephant in the room.” The journalist further called Haley a woman of color who must fight to win over members of a party that is vehemently opposed to immigration and believes that immigrants are tainting the fabric of the US.