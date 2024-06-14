'Elon Musk is even stupider than I thought': Donald Trump's niece lambasts X owner over latest move

Blasting billionaire Elon Musk over his decision to hide likes on social media platform X, former US President Donald Trump's relative called out the Tesla CEO. Former US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk

After purchasing Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, Musk has implemented several changes in a bid to make the platform a "digital public square".

X began hiding likes from users' publicly visible accounts on June 12, one day after Musk said on the platform that it's "important to allow people to like posts without getting attacked for doing so!"

Nevertheless, several users have criticised this move, including the niece of Donald Trump, Mary Trump.

Taking to X on the day the move was implemented. Mary wrote: "I didn't think it was possible, but the latest 'improvement' to Twitter shows that @elonmusk is even stupider than I thought."

Several other people expressed their outrage about the change in comments section of the post, which has garnered over 392.6 K views so far.

“I wish we could sue him for this platform he destroyed,” one X user reacted.

“X has blocked me from liking anything negative pertaining to 34 times convicted felon!” another wrote.

Echoing similar sentiments, a third user said, “This platform has steadily gotten worse,” while the fourth added, “I'm sure he's doing it for his vanity, just like Trump. Elon couldn't stand criticism on Twitter, so he bought it to control it. Now, I'm betting he couldn't stand people pointing out the various disgusting and conspiratorial posts he likes, so he got rid of it.”

Some X users expressed happiness over Elon's move

Not everyone is upset with is move as some people expressed their gratitude to Musk for the update.

Oli London, the controversial English internet personality, called it a “great new feature", stressing that it “will definitely help users feel more comfortable liking posts that they agree with.”

"Good move. It's a step toward providing people with more privacy. If people want to share what they like, they can repost the content," wrote Ed Krassenstein, a popular social media personality.

This development came after X modified its guidelines to let adult content that is “consensually produced and distributed” on the site. Social media users have expressed disapproval of this decision, claiming that it will negatively impact their experience.