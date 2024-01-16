Joy Reid says Iowa is ‘overrepresented’ by ‘White Christians’ who support Trump

Donald Trump cemented his position as the Republican front-runner during the Iowa caucuses on Monday. His victory drew mixed responses from supporters and protesters alike. Following his drastic win, MSNBC host Joy Reid accused “White Christian Iowans” of supporting Trump. During the on-air meltdown, the 55-year-old correspondent also blamed “racism” for Nikki Haley's loss. Joy Reid blasts 'White Christians' in Iowa for supporting Trump

During the live broadcast, Reid began the discussion about “White Christians” who were behind the Iowa caucus results. She claimed that the state has a majority population of Whites in contrast to other communities, “These are white Christians. That this is a state that is over represent overrepresented by white Christians... Iowa is about 61% white Christian,” Reid said, adding, “The country as a whole is approximately 41% white Christian and in Iowa we're talking about evangelical white Christians.”

Expanding her viewpoint, Reid continued, “All the things that we think about, about electability, about what are people gaming out, but none of that matters when you believe that God has given you this country, that it is yours, and that everyone who is not a White, conservative Christian is a fraudulent American, is a less real American. Then you don’t care about electability. You care about what God has given you.”

Joy Reid claims Nikki Haley lost Iowa due to ‘racism’

Reid's claims were not limited to the White community being in favour of Trump as she also declared that Haley lost Iowa because of “racism.” She went on to say during her on-air meltdown, “It’s the elephant in the room. She’s still a brown lady that’s got to try to win in a party that is deeply anti-immigrant, and which accepts the notion you can say immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country.”

After labelling the GOP as “anti-immigrant,” Reid further claimed that Haley is “getting birthered by Donald Trump.” She continued, “And I don’t care how much the donor class likes her, which will ramp up a lot the better she does in New Hampshire, it’s still a challenge.”

“I don’t see how she becomes the nominee of that party with Donald Trump still around. I can’t picture it happening. Maybe it could happen. Ron DeSantis’ only argument for staying in it is he’s the white guy, that he can still make the appeal to white evangelicals,” Reid added.